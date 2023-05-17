Raymond James Maintains Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.20% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lument Finance Trust is 2.74. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 56.20% from its latest reported closing price of 1.76.

The projected annual revenue for Lument Finance Trust is 76MM, an increase of 229.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

Lument Finance Trust Declares $0.06 Dividend

On March 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $1.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.32%, the lowest has been 6.42%, and the highest has been 24.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lument Finance Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFT is 0.05%, a decrease of 15.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 10,567K shares. The put/call ratio of LFT is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Axa holds 3,341K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,613K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares, representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFT by 11.45% over the last quarter.

PL Capital Advisors holds 1,577K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 737K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 559K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFT by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Lument Finance Trust Background Information

Lument Finance Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on commercial real estate debt investments with a strong emphasis on the middle‑market multifamily sector.

