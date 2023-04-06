Raymond James Maintains Livent (LTHM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.29% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Livent is $33.71. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 66.29% from its latest reported closing price of $20.27.

The projected annual revenue for Livent is $1,138MM, an increase of 39.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PLTL - Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 40.37% over the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 176K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverview Trust holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWSAX - SIIT World Select Equity Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisory Services Network holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Livent. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTHM is 0.29%, a decrease of 17.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 198,450K shares. The put/call ratio of LTHM is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Livent Background Information

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina.

