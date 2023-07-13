Raymond James Maintains Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 642.93% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leap Therapeutics is 24.89. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 642.93% from its latest reported closing price of 3.35.

The projected annual revenue for Leap Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leap Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTX is 0.01%, a decrease of 19.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.29% to 49,431K shares. The put/call ratio of LPTX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,426K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares, representing an increase of 92.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTX by 808.13% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 6,726K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 6,693K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 4,655K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares, representing an increase of 21.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPTX by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,000K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Leap Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leap Therapeutics is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, a Wnt pathway modulator. DKN-01 is in clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap has entered into a strategic partnership with BeiGene, Ltd. for the rights to develop DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand.

