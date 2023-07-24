Raymond James Maintains Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.54% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Financial is 60.18. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.54% from its latest reported closing price of 54.94.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Financial is 276MM, an increase of 16.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.43.

Lakeland Financial Declares $0.46 Dividend

On July 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $54.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.42%, the lowest has been 1.63%, and the highest has been 4.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Financial. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LKFN is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 25,349K shares. The put/call ratio of LKFN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,848K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 15.30% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,404K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 20.17% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,105K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 20.06% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 934K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 914K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 18.75% over the last quarter.

Lakeland Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial, retail, wealth advisory and investment management services. Lakeland offers a broad array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets.

