Raymond James Maintains Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Financial is $74.72. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.44% from its latest reported closing price of $60.04.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Financial is $276MM, an increase of 17.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.43.

Lakeland Financial Declares $0.46 Dividend

On January 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 25, 2023 received the payment on February 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $60.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.34%, the lowest has been 1.63%, and the highest has been 3.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parallel Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGPIX - Small-cap Growth Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 21.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 29.16% over the last quarter.

Mml Investors Services holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Small-cap Growth holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 15.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Financial. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LKFN is 0.14%, a decrease of 11.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 25,120K shares. The put/call ratio of LKFN is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lakeland Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial, retail, wealth advisory and investment management services. Lakeland offers a broad array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets.

