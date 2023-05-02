Raymond James Maintains Ladder Capital Corp - (LADR) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Ladder Capital Corp - (NYSE:LADR) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ladder Capital Corp - is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 37.54% from its latest reported closing price of 9.27.

The projected annual revenue for Ladder Capital Corp - is 379MM, an increase of 14.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

Ladder Capital Corp - Declares $0.23 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $9.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.02%, the lowest has been 6.43%, and the highest has been 33.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ladder Capital Corp -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LADR is 0.26%, an increase of 60.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 92,690K shares. The put/call ratio of LADR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 5,325K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,309K shares, representing an increase of 19.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LADR by 43.67% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 4,187K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,375K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LADR by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Koch Industries holds 4,000K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,525K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,517K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LADR by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 2,984K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,277K shares, representing an increase of 23.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LADR by 40.55% over the last quarter.

Ladder Capital Background Information

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

