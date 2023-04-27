Raymond James Maintains KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.99% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 15.56. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 48.99% from its latest reported closing price of 10.44.

The projected annual revenue for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 205MM, an increase of 487.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Declares $0.43 Dividend

On March 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $10.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 16.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.27%, the lowest has been 7.52%, and the highest has been 17.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.58 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 4.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -5.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KREF is 0.14%, a decrease of 17.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 59,282K shares. The put/call ratio of KREF is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 10,000K shares representing 14.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 42.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,252K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 21.54% over the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 3,500K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,261K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,136K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,872K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 53.69% over the last quarter.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Background Information

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc.

