Raymond James Maintains Kinross Gold (KGC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Raymond James maintained coverage of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.06% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kinross Gold is $22.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.85 to a high of $27.96. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.06% from its latest reported closing price of $24.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kinross Gold is 3,435MM, a decrease of 43.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinross Gold. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGC is 0.42%, an increase of 2.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 849,679K shares. The put/call ratio of KGC is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 100,135K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,369K shares , representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 44,413K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,527K shares , representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 3.30% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 37,407K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,126K shares , representing a decrease of 17.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 33,475K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,452K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 30,743K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,550K shares , representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 84.72% over the last quarter.

