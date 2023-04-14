Raymond James Maintains Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimbell Royalty Partners is $22.27. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 36.21% from its latest reported closing price of $16.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kimbell Royalty Partners is $266MM, a decrease of 6.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Command Financial Services holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 216,588.12% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 84K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 49.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 47.98% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 847K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing an increase of 13.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 3.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimbell Royalty Partners. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 14.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRP is 0.28%, a decrease of 57.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.82% to 27,347K shares. The put/call ratio of KRP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimbell is a leading oil and natural gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in over 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 97,000 gross wells with over 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin.

See all Kimbell Royalty Partners regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.