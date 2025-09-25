Raymond James Maintains KB Home (KBH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Raymond James maintained coverage of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.64% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for KB Home is $64.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.64% from its latest reported closing price of $62.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KB Home is 5,633MM, a decrease of 13.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64, a decrease of 12.11% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in KB Home. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 5.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBH is 0.14%, an increase of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 83,868K shares. The put/call ratio of KBH is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,958K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,958K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,336K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 11.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,977K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,826K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 128.74% over the last quarter.

