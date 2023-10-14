Raymond James Maintains Karooooo (KARO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.16% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Karooooo is 29.92. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 27.16% from its latest reported closing price of 23.53.

The projected annual revenue for Karooooo is 4,195MM, an increase of 8.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karooooo. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KARO is 0.52%, a decrease of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 3,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gobi Capital holds 2,206K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 214K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 214K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors holds 173K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 167K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KARO by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Karooooo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Karooooo, headquartered in Singapore, is a leading global provider in the telematics industry that offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo serves customers in 23 countries across five continents, supporting more than 1.3 million subscribers as of February 28, 2021.

