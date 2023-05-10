Raymond James Maintains Karooooo (KARO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Karooooo is 31.62. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 43.73% from its latest reported closing price of 22.00.

The projected annual revenue for Karooooo is 4,195MM, an increase of 19.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gobi Capital holds 2,177K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 214K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 214K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 174K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KARO by 130,170.71% over the last quarter.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors holds 173K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KARO by 91,139.48% over the last quarter.

Karooooo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Karooooo, headquartered in Singapore, is a leading global provider in the telematics industry that offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo serves customers in 23 countries across five continents, supporting more than 1.3 million subscribers as of February 28, 2021.

