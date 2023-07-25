Raymond James Maintains Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Jones Lang Lasalle (NYSE:JLL) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.74% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jones Lang Lasalle is 188.09. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $250.95. The average price target represents an increase of 11.74% from its latest reported closing price of 168.32.
The projected annual revenue for Jones Lang Lasalle is 8,489MM, a decrease of 59.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.42.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 863 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang Lasalle. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLL is 0.24%, a decrease of 15.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 53,364K shares. The put/call ratio of JLL is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,382K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,470K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 17.45% over the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers holds 3,057K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 12.71% over the last quarter.
VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,086K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 18.66% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,476K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 13.90% over the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,464K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 12.71% over the last quarter.
Jones Lang Lasalle Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a global commercial real estate services company, founded in the United Kingdom with offices in 80 countries.
