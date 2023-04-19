Raymond James Maintains Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is $182.78. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.52% from its latest reported closing price of $161.01.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is $98,624MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Cleef Asset Management holds 78K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Principle Wealth Partners holds 107K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Morris Retirement Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 80,461.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 136 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 0.90%, a decrease of 29.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 2,017,305K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Johnson & Johnson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson is committed to using its reach and size for good. Johnson & Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. Johnson & Johnson is blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

