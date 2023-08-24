Raymond James Maintains Iridium Communications (IRDM) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.66% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iridium Communications is 68.75. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.66% from its latest reported closing price of 48.53.

The projected annual revenue for Iridium Communications is 768MM, a decrease of 1.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iridium Communications. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRDM is 0.38%, a decrease of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 136,146K shares. The put/call ratio of IRDM is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 14,524K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,440K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 6.94% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 7,825K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,890K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,735K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,734K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 5.91% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,706K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 86.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 639.71% over the last quarter.

BPTRX - Baron Partners Fund holds 4,000K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Iridium Communications Background Information



Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A.

