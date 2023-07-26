Raymond James Maintains Iridium Communications (IRDM) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.69% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iridium Communications is 67.12. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 32.69% from its latest reported closing price of 50.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Iridium Communications is 768MM, a decrease of 1.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

Iridium Communications Declares $0.13 Dividend

On May 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $50.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.67%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 3.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iridium Communications. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRDM is 0.39%, an increase of 13.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 138,596K shares. The put/call ratio of IRDM is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 14,440K shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,511K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 7.19% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 7,825K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,890K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,734K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,872K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 13.45% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,706K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 86.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 639.71% over the last quarter.

BPTRX - Baron Partners Fund holds 4,000K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Iridium Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.