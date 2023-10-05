Raymond James Maintains Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.08% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intercontinental Exchange is 137.46. The forecasts range from a low of 119.18 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.08% from its latest reported closing price of 109.03.

The projected annual revenue for Intercontinental Exchange is 7,850MM, an increase of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercontinental Exchange. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICE is 0.53%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 566,604K shares. The put/call ratio of ICE is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 19,274K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,452K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 2.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,434K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,303K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 14,551K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,300K shares, representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 26.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,330K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,040K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,223K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,503K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Intercontinental Exchange Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., combines the innovation and expertise of Ellie Mae, Simplifile and MERS to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. Ellie Mae, as part of ICE Mortgage Technology, is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency.

