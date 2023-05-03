Raymond James Maintains Integral Ad Science Holding (IAS) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Integral Ad Science Holding (NASDAQ:IAS) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integral Ad Science Holding is 16.01. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 2.46% from its latest reported closing price of 15.63.

The projected annual revenue for Integral Ad Science Holding is 467MM, an increase of 14.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integral Ad Science Holding. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 11.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAS is 0.13%, a decrease of 65.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 152,461K shares. The put/call ratio of IAS is 3.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 94,380K shares representing 61.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Advisors holds 22,723K shares representing 14.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 3,009K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,403K shares, representing a decrease of 13.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 6.74% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 2,752K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares, representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Indaba Capital Management holds 2,386K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 50.02% over the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Background Information

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Its mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. IAS does this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide.

