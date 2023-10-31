Raymond James Maintains Instructure Holdings (INST) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.01% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Instructure Holdings is 33.25. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.01% from its latest reported closing price of 24.63.

The projected annual revenue for Instructure Holdings is 531MM, an increase of 2.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Instructure Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INST is 0.40%, an increase of 55.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 143,972K shares. The put/call ratio of INST is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 122,066K shares representing 84.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,802K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,710K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INST by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 2,168K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,075K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INST by 0.56% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,918K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INST by 9.56% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,512K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INST by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Instructure Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. The Company amplifies the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at more than 6,000 organizations around the world.

