Raymond James Maintains InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.39% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for InflaRx N.V. is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.39% from its latest reported closing price of $6.10.

The projected annual revenue for InflaRx N.V. is $7MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Group One Trading holds 34K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 53.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 199.51% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 41K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Money Concepts Capital holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in InflaRx N.V.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFRX is 0.02%, an increase of 6.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.42% to 3,712K shares. The put/call ratio of IFRX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

InflaRx N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

