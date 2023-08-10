Raymond James Maintains i3 Verticals Inc - (IIIV) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of i3 Verticals Inc - (NASDAQ:IIIV) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.01% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for i3 Verticals Inc - is 31.18. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 37.01% from its latest reported closing price of 22.76.

The projected annual revenue for i3 Verticals Inc - is 377MM, an increase of 5.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in i3 Verticals Inc -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIIV is 0.21%, a decrease of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.67% to 26,963K shares. The put/call ratio of IIIV is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,911K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 148,468.75% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,034K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 86.46% over the last quarter.

Crosslink Capital holds 1,017K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,034K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,011K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 760K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 2.51% over the last quarter.

i3 Verticals Background Information

Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers seamlessly integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, public sector and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $14.3 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

