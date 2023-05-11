Raymond James Maintains i3 Verticals Inc - (IIIV) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of i3 Verticals Inc - (NASDAQ:IIIV) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.39% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for i3 Verticals Inc - is 32.84. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 45.39% from its latest reported closing price of 22.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for i3 Verticals Inc - is 377MM, an increase of 9.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in i3 Verticals Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIIV is 0.23%, an increase of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.62% to 26,320K shares. The put/call ratio of IIIV is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,879K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,074K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares, representing a decrease of 14.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Crosslink Capital holds 1,034K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares, representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 38.26% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,011K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 814K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing an increase of 20.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 42.72% over the last quarter.

i3 Verticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers seamlessly integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, public sector and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $14.3 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

See all i3 Verticals Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.