Raymond James Maintains Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Horizon Bancorp is $16.12. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 52.61% from its latest reported closing price of $10.56.

The projected annual revenue for Horizon Bancorp is $268MM, an increase of 9.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.03.

Horizon Bancorp Declares $0.16 Dividend

On March 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 will receive the payment on April 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $10.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 1.85%, and the highest has been 5.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 48K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBNC by 88.74% over the last quarter.

QSMLX - AQR Small Cap Multi-Style Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Fmr holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBNC by 82.73% over the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBNC by 20.78% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBNC is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.70% to 31,398K shares. The put/call ratio of HBNC is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Horizon Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank.

