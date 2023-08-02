Raymond James Maintains Hologic (HOLX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.60% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hologic is 92.60. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.60% from its latest reported closing price of 79.42.

The projected annual revenue for Hologic is 3,896MM, a decrease of 3.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hologic. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOLX is 0.29%, an increase of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 268,721K shares. The put/call ratio of HOLX is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,841K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,377K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 5.83% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,748K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,498K shares, representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,985K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares, representing an increase of 44.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 72.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,630K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,470K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 1.74% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,759K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,716K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Hologic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment.

