Raymond James Maintains Holly Energy Partners L.P. - Unit (HEP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Holly Energy Partners L.P. - Unit (NYSE:HEP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.23% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Holly Energy Partners L.P. - Unit is 18.87. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.23% from its latest reported closing price of 19.30.

The projected annual revenue for Holly Energy Partners L.P. - Unit is 597MM, an increase of 3.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.08.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. - Unit Declares $0.35 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $19.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.26%, the lowest has been 6.20%, and the highest has been 24.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.76 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holly Energy Partners L.P. - Unit. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEP is 0.40%, a decrease of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 46,016K shares. The put/call ratio of HEP is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 6,846K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,822K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 5.48% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 6,703K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,767K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,483K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,599K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 64.19% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 3,651K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,745K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 48.76% over the last quarter.

MLPA - Global X MLP ETF holds 3,555K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,640K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners Background Information

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The Partnership, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas, as well as refinery processing units in Utah and Kansas.

