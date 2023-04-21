Raymond James Maintains Hess (HES) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Hess (NYSE:HES) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hess is $161.84. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.40% from its latest reported closing price of $143.99.

The projected annual revenue for Hess is $11,461MM, an increase of 3.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.61.

Hess Declares $0.44 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.75 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $143.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.59%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 524K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 22.66% over the last quarter.

AADBX - American Beacon Balanced Fund Institutional Class holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 32.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HES by 31.39% over the last quarter.

CZMVX - Multi-Manager Value Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 47K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 37.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HES by 15.64% over the last quarter.

BNY MELLON VARIABLE INVESTMENT FUND - Growth and Income Portfolio - Initial Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 45.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HES by 16.73% over the last quarter.

CMEUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio U.S. Unconstrained Fund holds 51K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 16.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hess. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HES is 0.49%, an increase of 11.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 300,508K shares. The put/call ratio of HES is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Hess Background Information

Hess Corporation is an American global independent energy company involved in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. he company is also involved in gathering, compressing, and processing natural gas.

