Raymond James Maintains Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.27% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Commerce is 11.05. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 14.27% from its latest reported closing price of 9.67.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Commerce is 217MM, an increase of 6.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Commerce. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 11.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTBK is 0.07%, a decrease of 26.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 51,153K shares. The put/call ratio of HTBK is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,645K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 39.87% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 2,584K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 38.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,712K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 40.69% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,668K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 46.05% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,591K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 92.81% over the last quarter.

Heritage Commerce Background Information

Heritage Commerce Corp, a California corporation organized in 1998, is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Company provides a wide range of banking services through Heritage Bank of Commerce, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a California state-chartered bank headquartered in San Jose, California and has been conducting business since 1994. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a multi-community independent bank that offers a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners and employees. Heritage Bank of Commerce operates through 14 full service branch offices located in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Benito, and San Mateo, which are in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. Its market includes the headquarters of several technology-based companies in the region commonly known as 'Silicon Valley.' Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in Santa Clara, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States.

