Raymond James Maintains Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Commerce is $13.34. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 60.20% from its latest reported closing price of $8.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Commerce is $217MM, an increase of 14.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 36K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 54.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 2.46% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 520K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 146K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Commerce. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTBK is 0.09%, a decrease of 25.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 50,918K shares. The put/call ratio of HTBK is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Heritage Commerce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage Commerce Corp, a California corporation organized in 1998, is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Company provides a wide range of banking services through Heritage Bank of Commerce, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a California state-chartered bank headquartered in San Jose, California and has been conducting business since 1994. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a multi-community independent bank that offers a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners and employees. Heritage Bank of Commerce operates through 14 full service branch offices located in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Benito, and San Mateo, which are in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. Its market includes the headquarters of several technology-based companies in the region commonly known as 'Silicon Valley.' Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in Santa Clara, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States.

See all Heritage Commerce regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.