Raymond James Maintains Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.35% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hartford Financial Services Group is 87.42. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.35% from its latest reported closing price of 72.64.

The projected annual revenue for Hartford Financial Services Group is 24,221MM, an increase of 0.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hartford Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIG is 0.26%, an increase of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 325,556K shares. The put/call ratio of HIG is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 23,134K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,111K shares, representing a decrease of 12.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,858K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,893K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 632.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,693K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,755K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 5.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,386K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,353K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,329K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,003K shares, representing a decrease of 22.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 754.20% over the last quarter.

Hartford Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity.

