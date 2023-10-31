Raymond James Maintains Harmonic (HLIT) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.19% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harmonic is 18.70. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 92.19% from its latest reported closing price of 9.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Harmonic is 749MM, an increase of 18.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmonic. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLIT is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 128,674K shares. The put/call ratio of HLIT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,798K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,992K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,710K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,801K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 642.47% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 6,959K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,467K shares, representing a decrease of 21.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 134.72% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,589K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 1.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,259K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares, representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Harmonic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmonic, the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.