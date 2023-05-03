Raymond James Maintains Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is 29.97. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.95% from its latest reported closing price of 25.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Graphic Packaging Holding is 9,715MM, an increase of 0.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.53.

Graphic Packaging Holding Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $25.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.91%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graphic Packaging Holding. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 6.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPK is 0.33%, a decrease of 15.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 351,324K shares. The put/call ratio of GPK is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 16,797K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,616K shares, representing a decrease of 22.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 19.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,968K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,767K shares, representing an increase of 18.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 30.02% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 11,663K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,830K shares, representing a decrease of 27.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 20.74% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 9,727K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,615K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,705K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands.

See all Graphic Packaging Holding regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.