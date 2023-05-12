Raymond James Maintains Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is 8.42. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 94.79% from its latest reported closing price of 4.32.

The projected annual revenue for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is 92MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Point Mortgage Trust. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPMT is 0.05%, an increase of 16.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.88% to 33,184K shares. The put/call ratio of GPMT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,932K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,850K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 22.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,593K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 21.05% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 1,418K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,225K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 26.03% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,071K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing an increase of 45.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 35.85% over the last quarter.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing inand managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial realestate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY.

