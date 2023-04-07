Raymond James Maintains Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gaming and Leisure Properties is $57.74. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of $51.31.

The projected annual revenue for Gaming and Leisure Properties is $1,404MM, an increase of 7.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Declares $0.72 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $51.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.53%, the lowest has been 5.00%, and the highest has been 14.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USEQ - Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Guardian Variable Products Trust - Guardian Mid Cap Relative Value VIP Fund holds 62K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 1.88% over the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Real Estate Fund Variable Annuity holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 18.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Spirit Of America Management holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,264K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 63.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 987 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaming and Leisure Properties. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLPI is 0.47%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 313,332K shares. The put/call ratio of GLPI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

