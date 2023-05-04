Raymond James Maintains G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 367.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for G1 Therapeutics is 14.11. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 367.22% from its latest reported closing price of 3.02.

The projected annual revenue for G1 Therapeutics is 67MM, an increase of 29.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in G1 Therapeutics. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTHX is 0.27%, an increase of 251.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 25,632K shares. The put/call ratio of GTHX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,725K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 57.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,036K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 60.25% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,672K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares, representing an increase of 29.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 12,506.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,296K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 14.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 53.05% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,205K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 55.64% over the last quarter.

G1 Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline evaluating targeted cancer therapies in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

