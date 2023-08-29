Raymond James Maintains Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 331.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fusion Pharmaceuticals is 13.36. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 331.03% from its latest reported closing price of 3.10.

The projected annual revenue for Fusion Pharmaceuticals is 35MM, an increase of 9,311.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fusion Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUSN is 0.30%, an increase of 12.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.11% to 50,306K shares. The put/call ratio of FUSN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 10,634K shares representing 15.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,849K shares, representing an increase of 45.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUSN by 23.98% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 5,700K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,671K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,123K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3,117K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is advancing a pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for a broad array of tumor types based upon its proprietary platform technology.

