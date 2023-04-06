Raymond James Maintains FTC Solar (FTCI) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.20% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for FTC Solar is $4.78. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 105.20% from its latest reported closing price of $2.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FTC Solar is $393MM, an increase of 219.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 114.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 75.42% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 192K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 20.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 80.68% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA Small-Cap Index Fund Standard Class holds 35K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 48.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 72.24% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 54K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTC Solar. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTCI is 0.07%, a decrease of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 32,354K shares. The put/call ratio of FTCI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

FTC Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

See all FTC Solar regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.