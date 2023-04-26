Raymond James Maintains Fiserv (FISV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fiserv is 131.17. The forecasts range from a low of 105.04 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 9.22% from its latest reported closing price of 120.09.

The projected annual revenue for Fiserv is 18,247MM, an increase of 0.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an increase of 109 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FISV is 0.56%, a decrease of 17.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 664,956K shares. The put/call ratio of FISV is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 53,233K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,306K shares, representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 36,319K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,668K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 3.17% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,192K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 19,466K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,297K shares, representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 7.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,375K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,180K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Fiserv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fiserv, Inc. aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies ®.

