Raymond James Maintains First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is 36.72. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 39.30% from its latest reported closing price of 26.36.

The projected annual revenue for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is 211MM, a decrease of 18.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMBH is 0.05%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 8,142K shares. The put/call ratio of FMBH is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 545K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 3.16% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 466K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 0.46% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 445K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 328K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 2.70% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 290K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Mid Bancshares Background Information

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. ("First Mid") is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A. ("First Mid Bank"); First Mid Wealth Management Co.; and First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. First Mid is a $5.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 155 years.

