Raymond James Maintains First Merchants (FRME) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.81% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Merchants is 37.23. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 38.81% from its latest reported closing price of 26.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Merchants is 746MM, an increase of 12.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.81.

First Merchants Declares $0.34 Dividend

On August 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $26.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.13%, the lowest has been 2.07%, and the highest has been 5.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Merchants. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRME is 0.17%, a decrease of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 50,998K shares. The put/call ratio of FRME is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,836K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares, representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 23.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,833K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 1,751K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares, representing a decrease of 21.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 24.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,541K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 18.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,470K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing an increase of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 8.17% over the last quarter.

First Merchants Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank). FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.