Raymond James Maintains First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Business Financial Services is $41.31. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.46% from its latest reported closing price of $29.41.

The projected annual revenue for First Business Financial Services is $144MM, an increase of 9.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.43.

First Business Financial Services Declares $0.23 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.91 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $29.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.79%, the lowest has been 2.00%, and the highest has been 5.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAM Investors holds 32K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 7.39% over the last quarter.

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 15.29% over the last quarter.

GSSC - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 11.94% over the last quarter.

URTY - ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 17.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 29.94% over the last quarter.

FISVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 6.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Business Financial Services. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBIZ is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 6,260K shares. The put/call ratio of FBIZ is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

First Business Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. is the parent company of First Business Bank. First Business Bank specializes in business banking, including commercial banking and specialty finance, private wealth, and bank consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank's wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC.

