Raymond James Maintains First Busey (BUSE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Busey is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 29.05% from its latest reported closing price of $19.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Busey is $508MM, an increase of 13.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.80.

First Busey Declares $0.24 Dividend

On January 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023 received the payment on January 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $19.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.67%, the lowest has been 2.41%, and the highest has been 6.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 85K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 2.08% over the last quarter.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 248K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 19.04% over the last quarter.

FNCL - Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 17.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 24.35% over the last quarter.

CSF - VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 79.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 359.84% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Putnam Asset Allocation Diversified Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Busey. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUSE is 0.11%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 33,316K shares. The put/call ratio of BUSE is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

First Busey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cummins-American Corp. is the holding company for Glenview State Bank, a privately held, locally owned and operated bank established in 1921 - currently with nearly 150 associates and seven branch locations in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). Glenview State Bank is committed to personal service and honest solutions, by being actively involved in the communities it serves.

See all First Busey regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.