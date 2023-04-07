Raymond James Maintains First Bancorp (FBNC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Bancorp is $47.28. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $53.81. The average price target represents an increase of 36.24% from its latest reported closing price of $34.70.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancorp is $487MM, an increase of 30.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.45.

First Bancorp Declares $0.22 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $34.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.89%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 3.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truist Financial holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 15.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 58.71% over the last quarter.

Belpointe Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Small-cap Growth holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 16.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancorp. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBNC is 0.16%, an increase of 9.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 31,457K shares. The put/call ratio of FBNC is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

First Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $7.1 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 101 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business.

