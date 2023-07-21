Raymond James Maintains Federal Signal (FSS) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.19% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federal Signal is 62.83. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.19% from its latest reported closing price of 63.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Signal is 1,571MM, an increase of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Signal. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSS is 0.28%, an increase of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 66,218K shares. The put/call ratio of FSS is 3.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,423K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,493K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,582K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 31.65% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,533K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 8.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,882K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 9.45% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,803K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Federal Signal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federal Signal Corporation builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where the company works and lives. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.