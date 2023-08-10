Raymond James Maintains Farmland Partners (FPI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farmland Partners is 13.36. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.22. The average price target represents an increase of 18.14% from its latest reported closing price of 11.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Farmland Partners is 62MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farmland Partners. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPI is 0.11%, a decrease of 13.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 31,908K shares. The put/call ratio of FPI is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 3,448K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPI by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,259K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,188K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPI by 82.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,487K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPI by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Uniplan Investment Counsel holds 1,407K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPI by 40.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,101K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPI by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Farmland Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of 31 March 2021, the Company owns approximately 150,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. The company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.