Raymond James Maintains Excelerate Energy Inc - (EE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Excelerate Energy Inc - (NYSE:EE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.38% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Excelerate Energy Inc - is 28.90. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 83.38% from its latest reported closing price of 15.76.

The projected annual revenue for Excelerate Energy Inc - is 1,533MM, a decrease of 19.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

Excelerate Energy Inc - Declares $0.02 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 23, 2023 received the payment on September 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $15.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.45%, the lowest has been 0.35%, and the highest has been 0.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=68).

The current dividend yield is 2.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Excelerate Energy Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EE is 0.24%, a decrease of 7.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 26,977K shares. The put/call ratio of EE is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 7,854K shares representing 29.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,661K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 14.86% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,093K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 9.96% over the last quarter.

TWHIX - Heritage Fund Investor Class holds 910K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 666K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 18.88% over the last quarter.

