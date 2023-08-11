Raymond James Maintains Excelerate Energy Inc - (EE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Excelerate Energy Inc - (NYSE:EE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Excelerate Energy Inc - is 29.92. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 45.88% from its latest reported closing price of 20.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Excelerate Energy Inc - is 1,533MM, a decrease of 19.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Excelerate Energy Inc -. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EE is 0.26%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 27,111K shares. The put/call ratio of EE is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 7,854K shares representing 29.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,609K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing an increase of 31.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 17.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,067K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 14.26% over the last quarter.

TWHIX - Heritage Fund Investor Class holds 910K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 750K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.