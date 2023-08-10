Raymond James Maintains Everi Holdings (EVRI) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.93% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Everi Holdings is 25.37. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 95.93% from its latest reported closing price of 12.95.

The projected annual revenue for Everi Holdings is 830MM, an increase of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everi Holdings. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVRI is 0.24%, an increase of 21.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 98,775K shares. The put/call ratio of EVRI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 6,002K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,723K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 117,860.48% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 4,307K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,719K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 11.39% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,670K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares, representing a decrease of 14.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,568K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,376K shares, representing a decrease of 31.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi's mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers more successful.

