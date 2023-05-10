Raymond James Maintains Everbridge (EVBG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Everbridge is 34.37. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.06% from its latest reported closing price of 26.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Everbridge is 467MM, an increase of 6.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everbridge. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVBG is 0.38%, an increase of 54.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 43,744K shares. The put/call ratio of EVBG is 2.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,978K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,899K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 10.26% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,853K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 2.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,211K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVBG by 9.87% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,191K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Everbridge Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Everbridge, Inc. is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,600 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe.

See all Everbridge regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.