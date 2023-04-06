Raymond James Maintains Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.67% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust is $27.89. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 15.67% from its latest reported closing price of $24.11.

The projected annual revenue for Essential Properties Realty Trust is $335MM, an increase of 17.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSFAX - Touchstone Small Cap Fund holds 128K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Small-cap holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 35.74% over the last quarter.

KCXIX - Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund I Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 28.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 34.55% over the last quarter.

ISCV - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 25.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 39.79% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 266K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 183.02% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essential Properties Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPRT is 0.27%, an increase of 9.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 166,031K shares. The put/call ratio of EPRT is 2.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,181 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.5 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.9x. As of the same date, the Company's portfolio was 99.7% leased to 238 tenants operating 336 different concepts in 17 industries across 43 states.

