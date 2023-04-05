Raymond James Maintains Enviva Partners (EVA) Strong Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Enviva Partners with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.61% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enviva Partners is $59.98. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 127.61% from its latest reported closing price of $26.35.

The projected annual revenue for Enviva Partners is $1,617MM, an increase of 47.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.83.

Enviva Partners Declares $0.90 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

At the current share price of $26.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.22%, the lowest has been 3.88%, and the highest has been 13.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.59 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 4.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 41K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 17.02% over the last quarter.

LOPP - Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Texas Yale Capital holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNY - First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 17.26% over the last quarter.

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 15.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enviva Partners. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 6.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVA is 0.42%, a decrease of 33.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.64% to 65,714K shares. The put/call ratio of EVA is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

Enviva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, and increasingly in Japan. The Partnership owns and operates nine plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 5.3 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

